Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 8.42 and a quick ratio of 8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.51. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $28.96.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AKYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoya Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,732,000 after buying an additional 355,867 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 202,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

