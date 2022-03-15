Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full year earnings of $8.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.23 to $8.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alamo Group.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALG. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Alamo Group stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.27. 493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,459. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $144.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. Alamo Group has a one year low of $131.35 and a one year high of $165.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Alamo Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Alamo Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

