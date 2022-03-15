Alaska Permanent Capital Management Acquires 53,599 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Alaska Permanent Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 852,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.9% of Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Alaska Permanent Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,027.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104,748 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,616 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% in the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 75.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,429,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,378,000 after buying an additional 1,044,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,541,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,981 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.71. 12,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,672. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.00 and a 200-day moving average of $55.92. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $52.58 and a one year high of $58.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

