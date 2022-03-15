Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001780 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a total market cap of $4.61 billion and approximately $124.34 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.55 or 0.00175319 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00025899 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00396982 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00052480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007717 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,062,371,226 coins and its circulating supply is 6,627,029,002 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

