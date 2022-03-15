Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Purchases $446,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,896,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Alight by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

