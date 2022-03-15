Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Director Purchases $446,000.00 in Stock

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) Director Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $446,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Alight stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.68. 1,896,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,596. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.85. Alight, Inc. has a one year low of $8.39 and a one year high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Alight, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Alight in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Alight Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.
