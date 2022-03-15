AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
AWF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,540. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (AWF)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.