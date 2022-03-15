AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) Short Interest Up 46.5% in February

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 108,100 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the February 13th total of 73,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

AWF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.42. 4,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,540. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $12.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0655 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 86,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 95,476 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 275,858 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 37,352 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and secondarily-capital appreciation. It invests, without limit, in securities denominated in non-U.S. currencies as well as those denominated in the U.S. dollar. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

