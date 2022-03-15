Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDRX opened at $21.60 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $22.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions ( NASDAQ:MDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.47. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total value of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.83, for a total value of $208,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

