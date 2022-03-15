Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 4,658 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 611.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the airline’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LUV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.41.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.01. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

