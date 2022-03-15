Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Grows Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,134,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $944,997,000 after buying an additional 566,470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,723,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 22,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 383,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $110.59 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.44 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.35.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

