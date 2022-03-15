Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,500,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,703,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774,700 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 355.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 813,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,959,000 after buying an additional 634,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth $110,268,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.92 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.75.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.