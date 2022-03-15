Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,189,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $413,670,000 after acquiring an additional 67,090 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 543.6% in the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 192,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,912,000 after acquiring an additional 162,551 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 40,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,176,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7,526.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 276,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 38.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $328.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $321.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $363.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.32. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $429.20.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total value of $57,826,525.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

