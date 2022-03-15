Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $335,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

RYE stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $68.09.

