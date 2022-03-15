Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Invests $335,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 433.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.
RYE stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $68.09.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE)
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.