Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,784 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 37,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 261.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after buying an additional 86,245 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 282.2% during the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 33,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothe Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 254,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV opened at $78.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.89. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.