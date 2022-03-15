Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB stock opened at $252.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 176.85 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

