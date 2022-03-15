Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,662 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 184,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 863,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 40,459 shares in the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:F opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $11.14 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.02 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.24.

In other news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

