Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Short Interest Down 29.8% in February

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 825,700 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the February 13th total of 1,177,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 187.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSSF opened at $2.33 on Tuesday. Alsea has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSSF shares. Citigroup raised Alsea from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised Alsea from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Alsea SAB de CV engages in the operation of fast food restaurants and quick service restaurant cafes, and casual dining. The firm operates through the following segments: Food & Beverages, and Distribution & Production. The Food & Beverages segment include fast food, coffee shops, casual dining, restaurant, and fast casual dining.

