Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) PT Raised to C$27.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ATUSF. Raymond James raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of ATUSF opened at $18.01 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new position in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

