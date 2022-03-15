Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$24.00

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. reduced their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Altius Minerals from C$19.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$23.67.

TSE ALS opened at C$23.08 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$13.48 and a 52 week high of C$25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.41. The firm has a market cap of C$950.41 million and a PE ratio of 19.31.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

