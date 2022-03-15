Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.80. Altra Industrial Motion reported earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $469.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.39 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 1.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Altra Industrial Motion from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.81.

NASDAQ AIMC opened at $38.61 on Friday. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the design, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion controls. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies, and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses on the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, and gears.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.