Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.790-$4.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered Altria Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.25.

MO traded up $0.77 on Tuesday, hitting $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 103,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,599,562. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.15. Altria Group has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 17,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,556,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,334,000 after purchasing an additional 211,173 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

