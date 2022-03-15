AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Insider Selling

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $38.90 and last traded at $39.02. 11,223 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 510,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.19.

Specifically, EVP James Gallagher sold 20,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $1,466,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

AMCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $58.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.89.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $803.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.29 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 50.80%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 568.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AMC Networks by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

