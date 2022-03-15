América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Update

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMOV traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.53. The stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.96 and a 200 day moving average of $18.61. América Móvil has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $21.34.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in América Móvil stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

