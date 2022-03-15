American International Group Inc. Has $833,000 Position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OII. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oceaneering International by 189.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,353,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after acquiring an additional 884,814 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,956,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,341,000 after buying an additional 846,680 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 48.3% in the third quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,334,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 759,957 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at $7,700,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 52.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,213,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after buying an additional 419,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Oceaneering International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Oceaneering International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of OII opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.37. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.41 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 3.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.13.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $466.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.96 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. Oceaneering International’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

