American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

