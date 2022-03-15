American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Announces $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the insurance provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
American International Group has a payout ratio of 20.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American International Group to earn $6.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.
Shares of AIG stock opened at $57.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.51. American International Group has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 25,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American International Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in American International Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.
About American International Group (Get Rating)
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
