American International Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) by 236.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,976 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYFM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 238.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,611,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,225 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,219,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,017,000 after acquiring an additional 788,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 624,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,634,000 after acquiring an additional 393,898 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,059,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 309,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,439,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.51 and a 52-week high of $71.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.21.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group ( NASDAQ:HYFM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on HYFM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $56.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

