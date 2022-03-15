American International Group Inc. Sells 1,074 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

American International Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Avaya were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avaya during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Avaya by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on AVYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.42 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $974.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Avaya (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.