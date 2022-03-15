American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at B. Riley

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut American Outdoor Brands from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Outdoor Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Outdoor Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.80.

AOUT opened at $13.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.43. American Outdoor Brands has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.54 million. American Outdoor Brands had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.91%. American Outdoor Brands’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 50.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 273.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 102,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,084 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

