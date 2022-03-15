Amon (AMN) Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges

Amon (AMN) traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 14th. During the last seven days, Amon has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Amon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and $883.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. It launched on April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech . The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Amon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Amon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

