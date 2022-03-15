Ampco-Pittsburgh (AP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AP stock opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $122.20 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.90. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. ( NYSE:AP Get Rating ) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 45.83% of the company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of custom designed engineering products. It operates through the Forged and Cast Engineered Products, and Air and Liquid Processing segments. The Forged and Cast Engineered Products segment produces forged hardened steel rolls, cast rolls and open-die forged products.

