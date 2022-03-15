Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

Anaconda Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANXGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 137,800 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 194,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
ANXGF opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Anaconda Mining has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.85.
Anaconda Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
