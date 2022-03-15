Analysts Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Will Announce Earnings of $3.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $9.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $12.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.06. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.00 ($49.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue raised ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.68. 240,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,574. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $37.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 13.1% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,869,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $810,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 98.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,205,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,665,000 after buying an additional 1,586,116 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,691,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,659,000 after buying an additional 379,648 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,887,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,095,000 after buying an additional 668,876 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,861,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,669 shares during the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

