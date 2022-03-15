Analysts Anticipate Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $2.03. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $281,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,750 shares of company stock worth $1,307,115 in the last 90 days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dropbox by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.36.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.