Analysts Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $919.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $5.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. Hub Group’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,893,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,851,000 after buying an additional 288,491 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $78.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $87.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.