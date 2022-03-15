Analysts Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LiveVox.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LVOX shares. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of LiveVox from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveVox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of LVOX stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,656. LiveVox has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a current ratio of 6.31.

In other news, major shareholder Gate Private Equity In Golden purchased 253,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,252,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveVox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

