Analysts Anticipate Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.09. Oshkosh reported earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 87.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.65.

Oshkosh stock opened at $106.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a one year low of $95.79 and a one year high of $137.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 106,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 5,339 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 5.1% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 213,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

