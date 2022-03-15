Analysts Expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $45.04 Million

Equities research analysts expect City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) to announce $45.04 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $43.56 million and the highest is $47.52 million. City Office REIT reported sales of $39.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $187.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $175.69 million to $201.28 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $195.42 million, with estimates ranging from $181.20 million to $209.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 108.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

CIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

CIO stock opened at $16.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. City Office REIT has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $737.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 13.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 293,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in City Office REIT by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,420,000 after buying an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in City Office REIT by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 10,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

