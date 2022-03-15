Analysts Expect MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MediWound’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.14). MediWound posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that MediWound will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.47). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MediWound.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MDWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MediWound from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.19.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.92. 76,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,971. MediWound has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.88. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.43.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

