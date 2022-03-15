Analysts Expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Shares of NYSE:WTER opened at $0.82 on Friday. Alkaline Water has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $2.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.34.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

