Analysts Expect Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX – Get Rating) will post ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.00). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.94) to ($3.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.00) to ($4.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Yumanity Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 88,425.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yumanity Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the last quarter. 37.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yumanity Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.01. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,926. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $19.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

