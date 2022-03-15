Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Target Price at $193.38

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $193.38.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
AXON opened at $120.30 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.51, a PEG ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.17.
In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $201,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Adriane M. Brown purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.11 per share, with a total value of $71,055.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $617,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $98,951,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,366,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,156,559,000 after purchasing an additional 426,830 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise Company Profile (Get Rating)
Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.
