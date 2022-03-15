Analysts Set Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) PT at $140.71

Shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PDD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinduoduo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pinduoduo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 21.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDD stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.47. 1,210,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,331,879. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.33. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $169.45. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

