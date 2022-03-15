Analyzing Clover Health Investments (CLOV) & Its Peers

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Hospital & medical service plans” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Clover Health Investments to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Clover Health Investments alerts:

18.1% of Clover Health Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.0% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of shares of all “Hospital & medical service plans” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Clover Health Investments $1.47 billion -$587.76 million -1.86 Clover Health Investments Competitors $71.33 billion $2.57 billion 6.52

Clover Health Investments’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Clover Health Investments. Clover Health Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Clover Health Investments and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clover Health Investments 3 3 2 0 1.88 Clover Health Investments Competitors 107 1130 2301 45 2.64

Clover Health Investments presently has a consensus price target of $6.38, suggesting a potential upside of 139.66%. As a group, “Hospital & medical service plans” companies have a potential upside of 12.16%. Given Clover Health Investments’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clover Health Investments is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Clover Health Investments has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clover Health Investments’ peers have a beta of 1.03, indicating that their average share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Clover Health Investments and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clover Health Investments -39.93% -97.71% -45.48% Clover Health Investments Competitors -5.34% -3.70% -4.00%

Summary

Clover Health Investments peers beat Clover Health Investments on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Clover Health Investments (Get Rating)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

Receive News & Ratings for Clover Health Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clover Health Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.