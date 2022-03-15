Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CFO Vikas D. Mehta Sells 11,441 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 11,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $525,599.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 1.84. Anaplan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.79 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 74.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLAN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,036.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,348.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

PLAN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Anaplan from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.71.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

