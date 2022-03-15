Anglo American (LON:AAL) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($54.62) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($46.81) to GBX 4,100 ($53.32) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.41) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, December 20th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($39.27) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.61) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,491.11 ($45.40).

Shares of LON:AAL traded down GBX 40.50 ($0.53) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 3,658 ($47.57). The company had a trading volume of 5,667,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,804,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.97. The firm has a market cap of £48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,507.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,090.86. Anglo American has a one year low of GBX 2,350 ($30.56) and a one year high of GBX 4,141.50 ($53.86).

In related news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($50.96), for a total value of £2,394,509 ($3,113,795.84). Also, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi bought 211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,897 ($37.67) per share, with a total value of £6,112.67 ($7,948.86).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

