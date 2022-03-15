Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given New €83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from €82.00 ($90.11) to €83.00 ($91.21) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €73.00 ($80.22) to €78.00 ($85.71) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($74.73) to €70.00 ($76.92) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $57.04 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $112.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $19,290,000 after acquiring an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.