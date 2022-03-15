Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 67,472 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 372,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics (Get Rating)
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.