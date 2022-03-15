Anthony G. Quinn Purchases 67,472 Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Stock

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) CEO Anthony G. Quinn purchased 67,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $130,220.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of AGLE stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 372,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.45. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $8.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AGLE shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

