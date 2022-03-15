APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Acquires 12,353 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 195,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.8% of APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 713,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 15,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.79. 25,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,103. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

