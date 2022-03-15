APCM Wealth Management for Individuals Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,582,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,674,496,000 after buying an additional 2,258,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,801,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,537,000 after buying an additional 1,784,196 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,680,000 after buying an additional 2,313,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 30,019,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,418 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.63. 545,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,896,975. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97.

