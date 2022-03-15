Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Update

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the February 13th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,044 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AIF opened at $13.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.89 and a 12 month high of $16.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

