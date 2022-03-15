Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Key Financial Inc’s Largest Position

Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 8.3% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after buying an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.0% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 7.8% in the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,459 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247,499 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.51.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $150.62 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.13.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

